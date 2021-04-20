Egger begins rail car shipments from Lexington plant

Egger Wood Products said Tuesday it has completed the first rail car shipment at its $700 million Lexington laminate-floor production plant. The first Norfolk Southern rail car will arrive in Cedar Hill, Texas, this week.

“Adding rail service to Egger’s list of transportation allows us to diversify our shipping options and ensure that products are getting to customers more efficiently,” said Kenneth Brown, the Lexington plant manager.

Eggers said it is determining which of its customers have rail access and eventually expects to ship up to 10% of the plant’s produced material via rail cars. Future plans include purchasing a “boxcar special” forklift specifically designed to streamline the loading process.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at 280.

The company recently conducted a job fair for full-time production operators and forklift drivers. Those jobs are on a 12-hour, rotating swing shift at the particleboard production facility. For a full list of open positions, go to https://egger.com/jobs/.

