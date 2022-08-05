Egger has 37% profit jump in fiscal 2021-22; manufacturer offers "subdued expectations" for fiscal 2022-23

The Davidson County manufacturing plant of Egger Wood Products LLC continues to be a major driver in its profit growth.

The Austrian manufacturer reported recently a 37.4% jump in fiscal 2021-22 sales to $4.3 billion amid what it called "high product demand."

Egger's customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

Most European publicly traded corporations issue just first-half and full-year financial reports.

Egger opened in September 2020 its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant in the Linwood community. The manufacturer refers to the plant as its Lexington production facility.

The plant, which makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate flooring, has been a major contributor to Egger reaching a global production peak, the manufacturer said.

Egger said it achieved the profit surge during "exceptionally challenging times."

It said the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian military invasion of Ukraine "are having a massive impact on the global energy and raw materials markets."

"This increase in results shows that, on the one hand, we have coped well with the challenges of the on-going pandemic," Thomas Leissing, Egger's chief financial officer, said in a statement.

"At the same time, we have made very good use of the opportunities that have arisen in our industry."

However, the manufacturer provided what it termed "subdued expectations" for fiscal 2022-23, citing the same global economic and public-health factors, as well as concerns about "uncertain energy supplies, transport costs and rising inflation."

"The increasing demand for wood, the most important raw material for the wood-based materials producer, is leading to additional cost pressure."

All of which "are factors that dampen Egger Group's earnings expectations for the coming fiscal year."

"Even though the outlook is currently gloomy, Egger is adhering to its company strategy to continue stable growth under its own steam."

Egger is far from alone among manufacturers struggling with labor and supply chain challenges during 2022.

The list so far includes several other manufacturers with Triad operations, such as Caterpillar Inc., Hayward Industries, Insteel Inc., Kontoor Brands Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Egger has pledged to hire 770 employees at full production capacity, of which 400 would be created in a $300-million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at about 450 as of December.

On Dec. 2, Egger announced it is proceeding with the next expansion at the plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a $30 million recycling center by early 2023 and add a third production line by the end of 2022 with an estimated cost of $20 million.

The third line was added in part to help Egger address supply chain disruptions, particularly for its growing U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Egger plans to build more than 4.5 million square feet of production space during the three phases on more than 200 acres.

Egger said the sales growth came in part from new North American sales in the housing construction and furniture sectors helping to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.

Altogether, Egger has 20 plants globally with a workforce of 10,800.