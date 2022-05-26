 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egger Wood Products plans June 1 job fair

Egger Wood Products will be investing $50 million next year for an additional lamination line and new recycling center at its Lexington manufacturing plant.

Egger Wood Products said it will hold a job fair from 4 to 7:30 p.m. June 1 for full-time job positions at its Linwood manufacturing plant, 300 Egger Parkway.

Priority positions include maintenance technicians and mechanics with pay starting at $26.50 an hour, and production operators up to $20 an hour.

Full-time production operators, maintenance technicians and mechanics work a 12-hour, rotating swing shift at the particleboard production facility.

Applicants should bring a current copy of their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews. Those unable to attend the job fair can drop off their resume from 10 a.m. to noon June 2.

For more information, including a list of current openings, go to egger.com/jobs.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant, which has nearly 500 employees.

