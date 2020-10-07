Egger Wood Products receives $1.9 million federal grant

The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it has awarded Davidson County a $1.9 million grant for a stormwater retention pond to service the $700 million Egger Wood Products manufacturing plant.

The grant is matched with $1.9 million in local funds for an overall commitment of $3.8 million.

The funds will help build not only the stormwater retention pond, but other stormwater and sewer improvements to support expansion of industrial and manufacturing business in the region.

The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood. Egger said Sept. 24 that it had commenced raw particleboard production at the plant.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at 280.

Richard Craver

