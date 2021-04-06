Egger Wood Products schedules job fair for Saturday

Egger Wood Products will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its $700 manufacturing plant at 300 Egger Parkway in Linwood.

Primary among the job openings are full-time production operators and forklift drivers. Those jobs are on a 12-hour, rotating swing shift at the particleboard production facility.

Starting base pay is $14-$16/hour, plus shift differential. The company also offers training and development programs, career growth opportunities and benefits such as healthcare, 401(k) and paid time off. For a full list of open positions at Egger, go to https://egger.com/jobs/.

Candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews and apply ahead of time at www.egger.com/jobs. Candidates who have not submitted an online application before arrival will be asked to complete the application from a personal mobile device.

COVID protocols, such as social distancing and temperature checks, will be in place during the job fair. Candidates will be asked to wait in their vehicles until a hiring manager is available to interview, and wear a mask when inside the building.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at 280.

