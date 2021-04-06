 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egger Wood Products schedules job fair for Saturday
0 comments

Egger Wood Products schedules job fair for Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Egger Wood Products will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its $700 manufacturing plant at 300 Egger Parkway in Linwood.

Primary among the job openings are full-time production operators and forklift drivers. Those jobs are on a 12-hour, rotating swing shift at the particleboard production facility.

Starting base pay is $14-$16/hour, plus shift differential. The company also offers training and development programs, career growth opportunities and benefits such as healthcare, 401(k) and paid time off. For a full list of open positions at Egger, go to https://egger.com/jobs/.

Candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews and apply ahead of time at www.egger.com/jobs. Candidates who have not submitted an online application before arrival will be asked to complete the application from a personal mobile device.

COVID protocols, such as social distancing and temperature checks, will be in place during the job fair. Candidates will be asked to wait in their vehicles until a hiring manager is available to interview, and wear a mask when inside the building.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at 280.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News