Egger Wood Products to benefit from $1.9 million federal grant

The filing showed Quality paid $4.32 million for the convenience store sites at 1736 and 1740 N.C. 67 in Jonesville, and at 1204 PVH Quality Way in Jonesville. The sale also includes four other lots.

Quality Inn also paid $609,500 for two lots that comprise the 1.4-acre convenience store site at 800 S. State St. in Yadkinville.

Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings show Quality paid a combined $10.6 million to purchase 12 of the Four Brothers locations in Forsyth. The most expensive was $1.09 million for the site at 7895 Broad St. in Rural Hall.

All 14 sales were completed Sept. 15.

Altogether, Quality purchased 23 convenience store properties from Beroth Oil Co.

Richard Craver

Lexington Cook Out developer buys two more lots

Plans for the first Cook Out restaurant in Lexington took another step with the $625,000 purchase of two more lots at 1700 Cotton Grove Road, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer is Cook Out Cotton Grove Inc., while the seller is 2418 N. Main LLC, both of Thomasville. The lots were 0.7 and 0.4 acres.