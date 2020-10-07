Egger Wood Products to benefit from $1.9 million federal grant
The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it has awarded Davidson County a $1.9 million grant for a stormwater retention pond that will service the $700 million Egger Wood Products manufacturing plant.
The grant is matched with $1.9 million in local funds for an overall commitment of $3.8 million.
The funds will help build not only the stormwater retention pond, but other stormwater and sewer improvements to support potential expansion of industrial and manufacturing business in the region.
The Egger plant is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood. Egger said Sept. 24 that it had commenced raw particleboard production at the plant.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce is at 280.
Prices disclosed for Quality Oil deals in Yadkin
The sale price for two more purchases of Four Brothers convenience store properties by Quality Oil Co. has been posted on the Yadkin County Register of Deeds website.
The filing showed Quality paid $4.32 million for the convenience store sites at 1736 and 1740 N.C. 67 in Jonesville, and at 1204 PVH Quality Way in Jonesville. The sale also includes four other lots.
Quality Inn also paid $609,500 for two lots that comprise the 1.4-acre convenience store site at 800 S. State St. in Yadkinville.
Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings show Quality paid a combined $10.6 million to purchase 12 of the Four Brothers locations in Forsyth. The most expensive was $1.09 million for the site at 7895 Broad St. in Rural Hall.
All 14 sales were completed Sept. 15.
Altogether, Quality purchased 23 convenience store properties from Beroth Oil Co.
Lexington Cook Out developer buys two more lots
Plans for the first Cook Out restaurant in Lexington took another step with the $625,000 purchase of two more lots at 1700 Cotton Grove Road, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Cook Out Cotton Grove Inc., while the seller is 2418 N. Main LLC, both of Thomasville. The lots were 0.7 and 0.4 acres.
In May, Cook Out Cotton Grove spent $325,000 to buy a 0.4-acre lot at the site. At that time, the franchisee spent an additional $300,000 to buy an adjacent 0.7-acre site from LEXSF Inc. of Conover.
The plan is to build a 3,000-square-foot restaurant at the former gas station site.
Caterpillar plans to buy oil manufacturer for $405M
Caterpillar Inc. said Monday it has agreed to purchase the Oil & Gas division of the Weir Group PLC, a Scotland-based global engineering business, for $405 million in cash.
Weil Oil & Gas, based in Fort Worth, Texas, makes a full line of pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, wellhead and pressure control products that are serviced via an extensive global network of service centers located near customer operations.
Caterpillar has a Progress Rail division manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count in March.
