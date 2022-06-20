Eight Triad, Northwest NC communities gain Main Street America status for 2022

Eight Triad and Northwest North Carolina communities have been selected for Main Street America economic revitalization program honors for 2022, the N.C. Commerce Department said Monday.

The communities are Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Lexington, Mount Airy and Reidsville.

Selection signifies that the communities achieved accreditation status in the program during 2021.

To be considered for accreditation, communities have to demonstrate a "commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization, a proven track record of successfully developing an asset-based economic development strategy, and implementation through the Main Street Four-Point Approach.

“North Carolina’s economy depends on the thriving downtowns that support the overall vitality of their Main Street communities," state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a statement.

"This achievement is the result of the diligent work of these programs that help fuel prosperity across the entire state.”

Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as: fostering strong public-private partnerships; documenting programmatic progress; and actively preserving historic buildings.

Each designated community is evaluated annually by the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet national performance standards.

Those standards include: fostering strong public-private partnerships; supporting small and locally owned businesses; and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.

Main Street America is the leading voice for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization across the country.

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated nationally $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours.

According to the program, on average for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

