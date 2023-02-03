Nursing homes in Thomasville and Walnut Cove were among three statewide that had an employee death from COVID-19 listed as a workplace fatality in 2022, the state Labor Department reported Friday.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County did not have a workplace fatality for just the fourth time since 2008.

There were 66 workplace-related deaths statewide in 2022, of which three occurred in Guilford County, two in Davidson County and one each in Alleghany, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

By comparison, there were 74 deaths in 2021, including 25 related to COVID-19, and a record 91 in 2020, with 26 related to COVID-19.

The department listed that a 33-year-old female laborer at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville died on Aug. 15.

The nursing home at 706 Pineywood Road was the subject of high-profile state and federal investigations following a Jan. 16, 2022, incident in which law-enforcement officers found two residents dead and two others were hospitalized in critical condition during a winter storm.

The nursing home had a total of three staff members to care for its 98 patients, according to reports from Thomasville Police Department and state and federal health regulators.

Principle LTC, the Kinston-based owner-operator of Pine Ridge, paid a federal civil penalty of $126,594 as part of ending a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ investigation into the facility. CMS certifies long-term care facilities.

A 36-year-old female employee at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living died on Feb. 17, 2022, with the cause of death listed as a possible COVID-19 infection contributor.

Among the three Guilford deaths was Montrell Rudd, 49, an employee with the Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co. who died on May 6 from injuries suffered from being caught in-between a stainless steel tote and a mixing tank in the company’s facility at 6200 Bryan Park Drive.

The department’s investigation found that a stainless-steel tote filled with clear gel fell from a forklift onto Rudd and crushed him, according to the citations.

The tote weighed more than 3,200 pounds. It was lifted over the guardrail of the plant’s upper mezzanine, so the gel could be transferred into an oil pod. The tote was not secured to the forklift and was loaded on the end of the tines, according to one citation.

The Labor Department assessed a penalty of $34,502 against P&G for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina.

The second Guilford workplace fatality involved a 53-year-old male employee with R.D. Graham Electric Co. of Greensboro who died on Jan. 13, 2022, from electrocution.

The third Guilford workplace fatality involved a 20-year-old male employee with Cassell Electric Co. who died on Aug. 22 from electrocution.

Meanwhile, the second Davidson workplace fatality involved a 59-year-old male employee with Wilderness NC Inc. of Thomasville who died on Feb. 24, 2022, from injuries suffered from being caught between a forklift and a stack of lumber.

A 60-year-old male employee with Carl Rose & Sons Inc. of Elkin died in Alleghany on June 15 from injuries suffered from being caught between a roadway roller and the road.

A 39-year-old male employee with Bottomley Evergreens & Farms Inc. of Ennice died in Yadkin on June 24 from injuries suffered from being caught between a pickup truck and a farm trailer.

According to the state Labor report, there were 55 men and 11 women statewide listed as a workplace fatality.

The construction industry had the most workplace fatalities at 21, up six from 2021. Most of those deaths were due to falls from elevation.

The services industry was second at 11, followed by manufacturing at 10.

The state Labor totals exclude workplace deaths handled by the U.S. Labor Department, such as traffic accidents — which typically account for a majority of workplace fatalities — and on farms with 10 or fewer employees.

Law enforcement agencies investigate homicides and suicides that occur at workplaces.