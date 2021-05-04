Electric bikes vendor plans grand re-opening event

Pedego Electric Bikes has re-opened a retail store at 176 YWCA Way in Winston-Salem.

Store owner Hal Boyle is holding an open house from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will serve as a grand re-opening after the store’s temporary closure due to COVID-19. It will feature a food truck, live music, free Pedego test rides, corn hole, bike painting, segway tours, paddleboarding on Three Lakes and trolley tours.

Boyle also is founder and president of Boil Twice, Inc., an organization that provides creative small-business coaching and entity development.

There are more than 160 locally owned Pedego stores in the U.S. For more information, go to www.pedegoelectricbikes.com/winston-salem.

