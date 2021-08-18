Electric equipment supplier plans Robeson expansion

Harger Inc., a supplier of electrical protection equipment, said Wednesday it will expand its operations in Robeson County, creating 20 jobs and spending $3.2 million on capital investments.

Harger, headquartered in Grayslake, Ill., provides solutions for lightning protection and the grounding of electrical equipment. The company’s experience spans all facets of these systems including engineering, systems design, product manufacturing, and installation.

The expansion in Fairmont will support new product lines in both grounding and lightning protection.

The average annual wage for the new jobs is $39,408. By comparison, the Robeson average annual wage is $35,003.

The company has been made eligible for up to $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

