 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electric equipment supplier plans Robeson expansion
0 Comments

Electric equipment supplier plans Robeson expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harger Inc., a supplier of electrical protection equipment, said Wednesday it will expand its operations in Robeson County, creating 20 jobs and spending $3.2 million on capital investments.

Harger, headquartered in Grayslake, Ill., provides solutions for lightning protection and the grounding of electrical equipment. The company’s experience spans all facets of these systems including engineering, systems design, product manufacturing, and installation.

The expansion in Fairmont will support new product lines in both grounding and lightning protection.

The average annual wage for the new jobs is $39,408. By comparison, the Robeson average annual wage is $35,003.

The company has been made eligible for up to $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase
Local

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has paid $340,000 for a tree-lined 17.23-acre site at 1509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News