Electronic repair shop uBreakiFix open local store

The electronics repair shop franchise chain uBreakiFix has opened a location at 546 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers and other items.

The franchise is owned by Angelo Giannakopoulos and Timothy Moorehead. It is their eighth store in North Carolina.

While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

The uBreakiFix chain began franchising in 2013 and has more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information and to view a service menu, go to www.ubreakifix.com/locations/winston-salem or call (336) 245-4535.

