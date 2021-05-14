 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electronic repair shop uBreakiFix open local store
0 comments

Electronic repair shop uBreakiFix open local store

{{featured_button_text}}

The electronics repair shop franchise chain uBreakiFix has opened a location at 546 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers and other items.

The franchise is owned by Angelo Giannakopoulos and Timothy Moorehead. It is their eighth store in North Carolina.

While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

The uBreakiFix chain began franchising in 2013 and has more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information and to view a service menu, go to www.ubreakifix.com/locations/winston-salem or call (336) 245-4535.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News