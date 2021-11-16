 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electronics manufacturer plans Greene County plant
0 Comments

Electronics manufacturer plans Greene County plant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Precision Graphics Inc., a global contract electronics manufacturing solutions provider, said Tuesday it will open an electronics manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Snow Hill.

The project will generate 70 jobs as part of a $5.1 million capital investment.

Precision Graphics, with headquarters in Somerville, N.J., is a third-generation, family-owned electronics manufacturing solutions provider with more than 50 years of world class electronics manufacturing experience.

The company serves customers in many industry sectors, including robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical.

The average annual salary will be $41,443. By comparison, the Greene County average wage is $32,853.

The company has been made eligible for up to $150,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which require matching local incentives.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant
Local

200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News