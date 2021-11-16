Electronics manufacturer plans Greene County plant

Precision Graphics Inc., a global contract electronics manufacturing solutions provider, said Tuesday it will open an electronics manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Snow Hill.

The project will generate 70 jobs as part of a $5.1 million capital investment.

Precision Graphics, with headquarters in Somerville, N.J., is a third-generation, family-owned electronics manufacturing solutions provider with more than 50 years of world class electronics manufacturing experience.

The company serves customers in many industry sectors, including robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical.

The average annual salary will be $41,443. By comparison, the Greene County average wage is $32,853.

The company has been made eligible for up to $150,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which require matching local incentives.

