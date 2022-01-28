Eli Lilly plans $1 billion pharma plant in Concord

Eli Lilly and Co., a global health care and biopharmaceutical company, said Friday it plans to create nearly 600 jobs and spend between $939 million and $1 billion on capital investments for a pharmaceutical plant in Concord.

Lilly, based in Indianapolis, said the plant “will utilize the latest technology to manufacture parenteral (or injectable) products and devices and increase the company’s manufacturing capacity.”

Lilly committed in 2020 to a manufacturing plant in Research Triangle Park. It currently has seven manufacturing sites located North Carolina, Indiana, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

The average annual salary will be $70,555, compared with the average annual salary of $43,687 in Cabarrus County.

The company has been made eligible for up to $12.13 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

