Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elkin is among 13 rural North Carolina communities selected to participate in the N.C. Commerce Department’s program to increase their capacity to plan, implement and manage economic development programs and opportunities.

The Rural Community Capacity program, an initiative involving Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, will welcome its second cohort of participants this week.

The RC2 program, part of Commerce’s broader Rural Transformation Grant program, provides educational programming, technical assistance, and focused guidance to local government staff in rural and distressed communities.

Each jurisdiction can identify up to two representatives to participate in program activities, which include on-campus and virtual classes, community level engagement, and targeted training programs. RC2 campus curriculum will include four core courses that are required by Commerce and additional targeted courses that are designed by the ASU faculty.

The other participants are Benson, Bessemer City, Clinton, Long View, Nash County, Pembroke, Robbinsville, Robeson County, Roseboro, Rutherford County, Sandyfield and Washington.

More information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund and the Rural Community Capacity initiative is available at commerce.nc.gov/transform.