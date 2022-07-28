Employment recruiting firm opens Triad office

ROCS Grad Staffing, an employment recruiting and career service firm, is opening an office in the Triad as part of entering the North Carolina marketplace.

The firm, founded in 2003 in northern Virginia, has hired Stuart Mease as director of North Carolina Operations.

The office will be in the Sparq facility of the renovated Bailey Power Plant in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter.

Mease said there are plans to expand in the Charlotte and Triangle markets.

For more information, go to www.rocsjobs.com.