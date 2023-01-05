Encore Bancshares board names Richardson as member

The board of directors for Encore Bancshares Inc. said Wednesday it has named former Carolina Panthers executive Mark Richardson as a member.

Encore, a privately held boutique bank based in Little Rock, Ark., was founded in 2019. It has branches in 20 markets across eight states.

Richardson is chief executive and president of family owned RAM Investments LLC and MAR Real Estate LLC, both of which invest, finance, source and syndicate capital into a variety of real estate developments and investments across the country.

Encore has opened what it calls a “limited purpose office” on the second floor of the Bailey South building in downtown Winston-Salem.

The bank plans to convert the 4,547-square-foot office into a full-service branch opening in March.