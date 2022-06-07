Encore Bank plans first Triad branch in downtown Winston-Salem's Bailey South

Encore Bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., said Tuesday it has signed a lease for a full-service branch in the Bailey South building in downtown Winston-Salem.

The privately-held boutique bank, founded in 2019, identified the 4,547-square-foot branch at 450 N. Patterson Ave. as its first entrance into the Triad. The office would be on the second floor of the six-floor building.

Leigha Smith, who has been named as Piedmont Triad market president, said the full-service branch is expected to open by the end of the year.

The bank said Smith, a Lexington native, has more than 32 years of experience in the industry, including serving recently as the Piedmont bank president for Wells Fargo & Co.

“I am looking forward to bringing Encore Bank’s unprecedented level of service to the Piedmont Triad where I have spent the better part of my career,” said Smith. “Encore is building a different kind of bank and setting a standard for concierge banking and innovation for its clients. I know the vision and culture of Encore is an ideal match for the market’s business clientele.”

Encore announced plans in late December to enter the North Carolina banking market with a branch in Charlotte. It currently has 19 branches in nine states with $2.3 billion in total assets.

It would become the 18th bank serving Forsyth County, including one of six with just one local branch.

“This location is a rich part of history in Winston-Salem and throughout the Piedmont,” Smith said in a statement.

“It has been redeveloped where innovation, research, education and culture connect. It is a space where the entrepreneurial spirit is felt and the community will continue to grow."

Lauren Goins, Encore's communications director, said the bank "only goes into a market if and when we find the right leader that we have confidence can recruit and retain a high-performing team, and that we can raise capital around with local investors."

"Any attractive market in the country is highly competitive, but our model is distinct in that we have a base of local shareholders that provide an initial ramp in terms of business and brand building.

"We are also not interested in being all things to all people, or capturing market share simply through pricing and/or a brick-and-mortar infrastructure."

Front Street Capital has been redeveloping what was once referred to as Building 23-1 into Bailey South, along with the Morris Building, for nearly 100,000 square feet of office and retail space. That includes having space on the third floor.

The renovation costs have been estimated at being at least a $25 million capital investment.

An anchor tenant is The Variable with 21,500 square feet on the fifth and sixth floors. The group focuses on business innovation, marketing consulting and advertising services.

Coleman Team, a partner with Front Street Capital, said having Encore as a tenant is complementary to the overall Bailey South vision.

“Front Street Capital developed Bailey South with the goal of providing tenants an environment that enhances culture, inspires employees and creates the ability to attract top talent to come work in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter," Team said.

Graydon Pleasants, head of development for Innovation Quarter, said that as the district "continues to attract people, businesses and investors, service-oriented companies like Encore Bank are critical to building an ecosystem to support that growth."

