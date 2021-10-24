End of federal unemployment benefits produces trickle, not wave, of unemployed into N.C. labor force

North Carolina’s two U.S. GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Cooper on May 26 in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”

The U.S. senators could not be immediately reached for comment on the September unemployment report.

State Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said in June that his support for ending the federal benefits early was that he was trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said on Sept. 2 that "businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days."

“The policy is no longer about compassion, but the practical realities of the needs of businesses.”

On Friday, Folwell cited his former role as assistant Commerce secretary in saying that, "I can tell you that in most cases the numbers lag by weeks and sometimes months."