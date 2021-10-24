End of federal unemployment benefits produces trickle, not wave, of unemployed into N.C. labor force

The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 did not result — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state's workforce during September.
Rather, there was just a net gain of 10,423 North Carolinians into the labor force from August, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
That's compared with a net gain of 11,761 from July to August when two federal unemployment benefit insurance programs paid $300 a week to eligible recipients.
Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said that "if conservative claims that unemployment insurance was keeping people from working were right, September should have seen a wave of people returning to the labor market.
"What we got instead was a trickle."
Economists, Democratic and Republican lawmakers, business and civic leaders had been waiting for the state-level September employment report for an early indication on the expiration's ripple effect on labor force trends.
Nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians lost on Sept. 5 those federal benefits they relied on to pay their bills or feed their household.
According to N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden, about 90,000 North Carolinians remain out of the labor force compared with March 2000 — when the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced.
Meanwhile, the state's jobless rate dipped to a pandemic low of 4.2% for September, down from 4.3% for August. It is just 0.3 percentage points above the 3.9% rate of March 2020.
"It was a robust report with numbers going in the desirable direction: more jobs, less unemployment and a lower unemployment rate," Walden said.
"However, the labor force participation rate didn’t change, and is still 2% points under the pre-pandemic level.
"This rate would increase if the curtailment of federal supplemental jobless benefits had a big impact on jobless workers."
North Carolina's two primary labor-force surveys — household and employer — rely on data collected during the week on which the 12th of the month falls.
That represented two week's worth of employment data for September, given that Sept. 4 was on a Saturday.
The employer survey found a net gain of 8,100 private-sector jobs and a loss of 4,400 government jobs from August to September.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force of 5.02 million in September is up just 0.3% from 4.91 million a year ago. That represents a net gain of 167,700 listed as employed and 152,782 no longer listed as unemployed.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Meanwhile, in the employer survey, the state is up 145,700 private-sector jobs year over year, along with down 6,200 government jobs.
Federal benefit impact
By far the biggest factor in federal UI benefit payments has been the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.31 billion. That represents about 55% of the $13.5 billion in overall UI benefit payments.
By comparison, just more than $2 billion in regular state benefits have been paid during the pandemic.
What is currently available is a maximum of 13 weeks of regular state UI benefits — the lowest amount offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed 27,426 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 9, down from 30,210 from the previous week.
Pouring salt into an open wound for individuals without work: Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
No wave of applicants
For months, many of North Carolina's top Republican leaders urged Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to put an early end to North Carolina's participation in the federal pandemic programs.
North Carolina’s two U.S. GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Cooper on May 26 in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”
The U.S. senators could not be immediately reached for comment on the September unemployment report.
State Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said in June that his support for ending the federal benefits early was that he was trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said on Sept. 2 that "businesses are struggling to find workers, forcing them to cut back on their hours and even having to close on some days."
“The policy is no longer about compassion, but the practical realities of the needs of businesses.”
On Friday, Folwell cited his former role as assistant Commerce secretary in saying that, "I can tell you that in most cases the numbers lag by weeks and sometimes months."
"Every employer I ask tells me that the employment crisis is slowly easing, and that they are satisfied — at least for now — that their own federal government is no longer competing against them with the wrong unemployment incentives."
Nationally, The Associated Press reported the U.S. economy has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic.
Yet, job growth slowed in August and September even with a near-record number of available jobs nationally.
An analysis of state-by-state data by The Associated Press, released Friday, found that workforces in the 25 states that maintained the $300 federal UI payments through Sept. 4 actually grew slightly more from May through September than the 25 states that cut off the payment early, most of them in June.
Practical hurdles
The left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center said the September labor force report indicates that "practical issues, like the delta variant, lack of affordable child care and transportation, continue to be the biggest barriers to a full recovery for North Carolina."
"In the first month since federal supplementary benefits expired, job growth was meager and the smallest number of people left the ranks of the unemployed since the start of COVID-19," McHugh said.
The center reported that lack of child care was cited by about 250,000 North Carolinians as the main reason they were unable to work between April and July.
Other concerns was not wanting to return to a work environment that could expose them to the delta variant, as well as providing care for an elderly relative or friend.
The center continued to cite its perspective that North Carolina is experiencing "a tale of two labor markets — high-wage recovery and low-wage recession."
"Data from mid-August indicate that while jobs paying over $60,000 a year have increased substantially compared to pre-COVID levels, more than 1 out of every 5 jobs paying less than $27,000 are still missing," the center said.
"Given that many of the good-paying jobs where growth is happening require specialized skills and experience, substantial support is needed for people who lost low-wage positions during the pandemic to access those opportunities."
Analysts' perspectives
Analysts agreed that a one-month snapshot tends to provide limited insight into economic trends, particularly with employment rates and labor forces.
"The headline rate tells us little-to-nothing about underemployment," Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Nor does it convey the changes in workforce participation rates that can have such a major impact on the economy.”
The traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy. The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 10.3% in June, while the U.S. rate was 8.5% in September. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
“While North Carolinians should be glad to see the headline rate tick down slightly, it’s more important to watch how the employment picture develops over time," Kokai said.
The slight increase in the state's labor force for September "probably means that improving economic conditions accounted for the change, not the termination of the extended benefits," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
Quinterno said the state's labor force participation rate held constant at 59.2% between August and September. The rate remains below where it was a year ago and and the pre-recession rate of 61.3%.
"I think impacts from the expiration of the enhanced federal UI payments, if any, would start to show up in the October data," Quinterno said.
"All of the uncertainty around school closures and reductions in child care capacity, due to both child-care centers that went out of business earlier in the crisis and existing ones struggling with staffing shortages, continue to present parents with practical labor marker obstacles irrespective of the status of enhanced unemployment insurance programs."
Walden said that "as the delta variant continues to retreat — we hope — and vaccinations rise, we would see more folks return to work or looking for work."
