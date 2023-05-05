The Guilford County Board of Commissioner will hold a public hearing on May 18 to address an economic-development request from Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

The company has said it would move operations in a location on Winston Street where it would create 51 jobs and spend $4.19 million on capital investments.

Phase Change is requesting up to $40,565 in performance-based incentives. The company is making an incentives request to the Greensboro City Council.

Because the company said it is considering other U.S. sites, it could be eligible for state incentives.