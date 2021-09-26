Entrepreneur brings childhood dream to fruition with retail gift store

I had to leave both places of employment so that I could focus on growing my business, as well as continue to physically, mentally and emotionally support my family.

Did you always want to be in business for yourself, and the pandemic presented the opportunity?

Answer: In all honesty, the pandemic really presented a large opportunity for my business in the beginning.

Customers from all over the country put their faith in me to present their loved ones with gifts and gift baskets, especially since most of them were unable or unwilling to travel.

I was able and willing to travel safely nearby, masked up, ready to deliver and ship to their loved ones all over the country.

What niches do you believe you are filling with your startup?

Answer: I believe that my company is able to assist many people and businesses in many ways.

One being that we offer thoughtful, affordable and convenient gifting solutions. This not only gives plenty of options to our customers, but it also helps to support other local businesses by offering them a prime location in downtown Kernersville to display and sell their products.