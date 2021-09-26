Entrepreneur brings childhood dream to fruition with retail gift store

Being her own boss was a childhood dream of Aixa Haskins.
“I have always known that I would one day work for myself,” Haskins said.
“I am very close to my family, and I always knew that I wanted my own family one day.
“I know I would want to be able to spend as much time with them as possible without having to worry about whether or not I was allowed to.”
After putting off her quest for much of her adult life, Haskins, 36, decided it was time in early 2020 to take her leap of faith in the form of Aixa Maria’s Gift Baskets at 111 N. Main St. in Kernersville.
Haskins entered in February 2020 the launch challenge of the Small Business Center operated by Forsyth Technical Community College.
Even though the brunt of the pandemic arrived a month later, Haskins pushed forward to open her doors in June 2020.
In addition to pre-arranged and custom gift baskets, the store offers a variety of local items, such as candles, nuts, wine, sauces, skin care, honey and home decor.
Haskins said Maria in the company’s name comes from her mother, who died in 2009 from lupus.
“She was one of my biggest cheerleaders,” Haskins said.
“While Maria is my middle name, I made sure it was included in my business name to honor her and her memory, so that she will always be with me every step of the way.”
Haskins took time recently to discuss her business. An edited version follows:
Why tackle a startup in the midst of a pandemic?
Answer: I felt so strongly that I could succeed, even if it was a little bit slower than I anticipated.
I knew that this is what I wanted to do and if I didn’t do it then, there’s no telling when I would otherwise.
With the guidance from my husband, Deneal, family, friends, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Center, I felt that I was in great hands.
Did this effort spring out of a job loss or furlough, or a previous employer going out of business or just not needing as many workers?
Answer: I made the decision to open my shop while I was still working a full-time and part-time job.
None of those businesses that I used to work for have shut down due to the pandemic, or for any other reason.
Once I put in my resignation notices and opened my shop, I had to make the jump to full-time entrepreneurship.
I had to leave both places of employment so that I could focus on growing my business, as well as continue to physically, mentally and emotionally support my family.
Did you always want to be in business for yourself, and the pandemic presented the opportunity?
Answer: In all honesty, the pandemic really presented a large opportunity for my business in the beginning.
Customers from all over the country put their faith in me to present their loved ones with gifts and gift baskets, especially since most of them were unable or unwilling to travel.
I was able and willing to travel safely nearby, masked up, ready to deliver and ship to their loved ones all over the country.
What niches do you believe you are filling with your startup?
Answer: I believe that my company is able to assist many people and businesses in many ways.
One being that we offer thoughtful, affordable and convenient gifting solutions. This not only gives plenty of options to our customers, but it also helps to support other local businesses by offering them a prime location in downtown Kernersville to display and sell their products.
Another way that we contribute to our community is by organizing a variety of vendor shows in Kernersville throughout the year. This helps to promote other businesses, in addition to my own.
The shows also bring thousands of people to the area. Our products, services and events are able to be viewed by anyone by visiting our website. We are also very active on Facebook and Instagram.
How are you funding your startup, and do you plan to seek angel funding, venture capital funding or other similar funding?
Answer: When I first opened in June, I was fortunate enough to be able to use my own personal savings to get started.
With a lot of hard work in and out of the launch challenge program, I was one of the winners of money when the launch challenge program ended in August 2020.
I do not plan to seek any other funding, and I am relying solely on my business growth in my store, as well as my vendor shows.
Where are you at in terms of the rollout?
Answer: I am happy to say that I am currently 15 months in, and I continue to see growth.
I am so fortunate to have been able to experience this opportunity in such a positive way.
I have been able to expand from being a one-woman show by recently hiring some employees, and to have not only opened during a pandemic, but to have remained open and active the entire time is truly a blessing.
What lessons have you already learned and what advice would you give to fellow start-ups?
Answer: One I have learned is also a piece of advice — trust yourself and go with your instincts, especially if you are doing it for a purpose greater than yourself.
Another lesson and word of advice: surround yourself with the right people; you don’t ever have to do it alone.
There are so many resources out there at our disposal. You just have to get up and put in the work.
