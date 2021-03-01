Epes Transport promotes Peck to president

Penske Logistics said Monday that Phil Peck has been promoted to the position of president of Epes Transport.

Peck, who has been chief operating officer, is succeeding Richard Kuehn, who helped lead the Epes organization for 23 years before retiring recently. Kuehn will stay on as an advisor for a period of time to help with the leadership transition.

Peck began his career at Epes as a driver manager in 1995, following 10 years in the moving and storage business as both a driver and operations manager.

Over the last 25 years, he has served in multiple capacities at Epes, including dispatch, planning and customer service. He was promoted to chief operating officer in 2019.

Epes, based in Greensboro, is one of the largest private trucking companies in North Carolina. It provides truckload and dedicated contract carriage services to a variety of industries.

Penske Logistics bought Epes Transport System Inc. in July 2018 for an unidentified price.

