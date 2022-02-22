Ethan Allen buys N.C. wooden frames manufacturer

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. said Friday it is expanding its North Carolina presence by purchasing certain property, plant and equipment assets of Dimension Wood Products’ Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981 and located in Claremont, Dimension Wood is a manufacturer of wood frames and machined parts used in upholstery manufacturing. It already served as a supplier to Ethan Allen.

Ethan Allen is among the top U.S. home-furnishings manufacturers and retailers. It has a manufacturing operation in Maiden where it has about 800,000 square feet for its upholstery division.

However, in 2019 the manufacturer closed its wooden-furniture plant in Old Fort, eliminating 325 jobs, as part of consolidating production into plants in Vermont. The facility was converted into a lumber-processing facility and distribution center.

Altogether, it owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. About 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.