Electric-vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., which has received a $279 million order from the Randy Marion Automotive network, addressed to shareholders Friday a major recent decline in its share price.

The share price has dropped from $3.25 a share on March 31 to 22 cents as of Friday’s closing price. The decline comes after Mullen conducted a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 4.

“Despite the decline in stock price, management believes we are in position to meet the previously announced objectives for moving first into the production and then sale of our Class 3 commercial vehicles during the quarter ending Sept. 30,” Mullen said in the letter.

Separately, Mullen said in a regulatory filing that it wants shareholder approval for another reverse stock split, this time in a range of 1 for 2 to 1 for 10. The goal is to boost its share price back above the $1 daily average for Nasdaq compliance.

In May, Randy Marion Automotive network said it has received the first Class 3 demonstration electric vehicle from Mullen. The dealership, based in Lake Norman, has locations in Huntersville, Mooresville, Statesville, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro. The order includes Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV vans and trucks.

The Mullen 3 is priced at $68,500 and includes an estimated 130-mile range and 5,800-pound payload. Brad Sigmon, the dealership’s fleet general manager, said the group has placed a 1,000-vehicle order for the Mullen 3.