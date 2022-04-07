Existing home prices dip slightly in Winston-Salem area during February

Existing home prices in North Carolina’s five metro areas slid for the third consecutive month in February, though still at growth rates dating back to the late 1970s.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by an 17.4% year-over-year rate in January, compared with 18.7 in January and 19.5% in December, according to the latest report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year by 17.6% in February, along with 18.8% in January and 19.3% in December.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 19.3% year-over-year in February, along with 17.4% in January and 17.2% in December.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 19.9% in February, 17.4% in January and 17.1% in December.

Although the Winston-Salem metro had the highest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas during the summer, it was fifth in the February report.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 23.9% in February after being up 23.1% in January and 22.5% in December.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 27.2% in February, following a 26.3% hike in January and 25.4% hike in December.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 30.9% in February, following up 28.5% in January and up 28% in December.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.

”New listings have not kept up with the large number of families looking to buy, leading to homes selling quickly and often above list price,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“This imbalance between an insufficient number of owners looking to sell relative to buyers searching for a home has led to the record appreciation of the past 12 months.

"Higher prices and mortgage rates erode buyer affordability and should dampen demand in coming months, leading to the moderation in price growth in our forecast," Nothaft said.

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Feb. 14 that the stunning increase in home prices spilled over into 2022 with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for January.

However, the average home price was down compared with December.

The average home price was $271,773 in January and $285,204 in December. By comparison, it was $230,600 in January 2021 and $242,147 in December 2020.

“Winston-Salem is feeling the effects of the nationwide surge in home prices, with year-on-year median home sales prices up 16.9% in 2021, the highest on record in over 20 years,” said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard Realty and the association’s current president.

“This caps a five-year increase in median home prices of 68%, as low inventory and high demand continue to drive these numbers higher.”

