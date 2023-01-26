Existing home prices in Triad reach record highs during 2022

Home prices in the Winston-Salem area set an annual median sale price record of $231,000 during 2022, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

The metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

The 2022 sales price was up 15.5% from $200,000 a year ago, and up 34% from $172,000 when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

The lowest local median home price since Attom began disclosing median home sale prices in 2005 was $103,000 in the first quarter of 2012.

Attom said the median Winston-Salem area seller had an $82,500 gain on the transaction, compared with $59,000 a year ago.

By comparison, Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a record median sale price of $215,000 in 2022, up 13.5% from $189,500 a year ago.

The metro is comprised of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

Attom said the median Greensboro-High Point area seller had a $68,000 gain on a 2022 transaction, compared with $47,000 in 2021.

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a median sale price of $351,000, up 15.1% from a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a median sale price of $387,500, up 16.4% from a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had a median sale price of $412,500, up 17.9% from a year ago.

“It seems pretty likely that home seller profits peaked for this cycle in 2022,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“Median prices have declined on a monthly basis since mortgage rates doubled between January and October, and are likely to decline further in many markets across the country in 2023, reducing profitability for home sellers.”

Attom reported that all-cash homebuyers represented 42.7% of buyers in the Winston-Salem area during 2022, up from 40.2% in 2021.

Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.

Institutional investors were 13.3%, down from 13.8% a year ago, while Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 6.2% in the area, up from 7.2% a year ago.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had cash buyers representing 43.1% of sales, up from 398% in 2021. Institutional investors were 11.8%, down from 12.4%. Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 5.8%, down from 7.3%.

“Cash buyers — many, but not all of whom are investors — are in a position of competitive advantage in today’s higher interest rate environment," Sharga said.

"They will continue to account for a higher-than-usual share of market at least until mortgage rates dip back down a bit.

“With affordability a problem for many buyers — especially first-time buyers — it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the percentage of cash purchases actually increase in 2023.”

Late mortgage payments

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments was up slightly during November, according to national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.4% for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.3% in October and 4% in November 2021.

Those delinquency rates remain near their lowest levels since the early 2000s.

By comparison, the most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1.3% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, unchanged from October and down from 2.2% in November 2021.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate also was at 3.4%, up from 3.3% in October and down from 4.1% in November 2021.

The 90-day delinquency rate also was at 1.3%, unchanged from October and down from 2.1% in November 2021.

The Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metros continue to have the highest delinquency rate among the state’s five largest metro areas.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.5%, up from 2.4% in October, but down 3.2% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.2%, up from 1.8% in October, but down from 2.6% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.8%, unchanged from October and down from 2.4% a year ago.