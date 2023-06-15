Existing home sale prices in the Triad remained on a modest increase through May, while the number of closed transactions remained on a decline, according to Multiple Listing Service data released this week.

The median price for 7,180 closed sales was up 3.2% year over year to $273,359 in Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties, along with Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

By comparison, the average closed sales price was 3.5% higher at $309,629.

According to the MLS data, selling homeowners received nearly 100% of their listing price.

However, the number of closed sales was down 18.7% year over year.

Higher mortgage rates over the past 12 months has been a major factor in fewer home sales.

Another sign of a slowing down of the Triad existing housing market is that it's taken an average 36 days for a home to be sold, compared with 20 days through May 2022.

“We are starting to see some patterns that show where the U.S. housing market is cooling off and how it’s hitting homeowners based on some key metrics,” said Rob Barber, chief executive of national residential real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

For townhomes and condominiums, there was a 12.5% increase in the median sale price to $225,000, as well as a 7.4% hike in the average sale price to $239,352.

There was a 21.2% decrease in closed sales to 966, while the days on the market for sold homes rose from 16 to 27.

On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors reported a 23.5% decrease to 878 in closed single-family home sales in Forsyth during the first quarter.

The report covers the following ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

The median sale price was up 5.1% to $283,745, while the average sale price was $318,725, up 6.5% from a year ago.

The days that a sold home was on the market rose year over year from 22 to 39.

There were 1,159 new listings during the quarter, down from 1,378 a year ago. The inventory of homes for sale was at 560, up from 303 a year ago.

For townhomes and condominiums, there was a 0.1% increase in the median sale price to $185,200, as well as a 4.5% hike in the average sale price to $209,905.

There was a 32.7% decrease in closed sales to 142, while the days on the market for sold homes rose from 15 to 17.