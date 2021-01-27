Expense reductions boost Unifi to highest quarterly profit in three years

A significant reduction in sales expenses boosted Unifi Inc. to its best net-income quarter in three years.
Unifi reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $7.5 million, compared with $409,000 a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 40 cents a share, compared with 2 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 6 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The Greensboro yarn manufacturer has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi’s sales were down 4% to $162.8 million.
However, its cost of sales dropped 11% to $136.8 million. The company benefited from raw material and pricing stability, as well as recent gains in manufacturing efficiencies during the quarter.
Eddie Ingle, Unifi's chief executive, said in a statement the manufacturer's performance "reflected stronger-than-expected performance across each of our key geographies and reinforced the resilience of our global business model."
The second-quarter sales breakdown was: a 7.3% decrease in polyester to $76.7 million; a 6.7% decrease in sales in Asia to $44.7 million; a 16.2% increase in sales in Brazil to $24.2 million; and a 6.3% drop in nylon to $16 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 37% of net sales, a quarterly record.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
Unifi continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the apparel and automobile industries during the first half of calendar 2020. Many manufacturers drastically reduced production or shut plants temporarily for several weeks or months.
Ingle said Unifi has been focused on "positioning our business to capitalize on industry recovery as we near normal demand levels."
"Additionally, we have been able to sustain many of the efficiencies implemented during the beginning of the pandemic, which have begun to positively impact our long-term profitability and inventory levels as sales volumes returned."
Unifi closed on Dec. 27 the nylon assets of Fiber and Yarn Products Inc. for an undisclosed price.
Unifi provided limited third-quarter financial guidance.
Net sales are projected to return to the pre-pandemic level of the March 2020 quarter, which were just under $171 million. It also projects raw-material cost pressures due to recent increases in petroleum prices.
Unifi also provided an update on foreign trade developments.
In November, Unifi Manufacturing Inc. filed a petition with two federal regulatory agencies alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are causing material injury to the U.S. industry. Unifi Manufacturing was joined by Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America.
The petitioners are asking the U.S. Commerce Department and U.S. International Trade Commission to impose anti-dumping duties on the imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
Antidumping duties are intended to offset the amount by which a product is sold at less than fair value, or "dumped," in the United States. The margin of dumping is calculated by Commerce.
The companies say the dumping margins are most egregious in Malaysia at 75.1%, followed by 56.89% from Thailand, 42.3% from Vietnam and 15.5% from Indonesia.
On Wednesday, Unifi said the ITC determined there is a reasonable indication of material injury from imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
Commerce responded by saying it will continue its investigations. Unifi said preliminary antidumping duty determinations are expected by June 30.
