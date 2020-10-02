Extra $50 payment in regular state unemployment benefits projected to start by Oct. 30

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

DES has said the delay is related to "the complexity of determining (individuals') eligibility for the program, extensive reprogramming and testing of the unemployment (processing) system."

"It is required to ensure that payments can be made accurately without disrupting the benefit programs already in place."

Another UI program, known as federal extended benefits, will shift on Oct. 10 from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the extended benefits program had paid out $37.3 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.