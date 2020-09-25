Extra $50 unemployment insurance benefit may not arrive until late October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Certain furloughed and unemployed North Carolinians may have to wait until the end of October before beginning to receive a temporary $50 increase in their benefit payment.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said Friday the delay is related to "the complexity of determining (individuals') eligibility for the program, extensive reprogramming and testing of the unemployment (processing) system."

"It is required to ensure that payments can be made accurately without disrupting the benefit programs already in place."

DES also said Friday that because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August, a third-tier of federal unemployment benefits will be reduced in number of weeks beginning Oct. 10.

The federal extended benefits program will go from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.