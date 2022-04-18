 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

F.N.B. board declares 12-cent dividend

  • 0

The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 3.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk Makes $43B bid to buy Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert