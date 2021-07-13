F.N.B. buying Baltimore bank in first major deal in four years

F.N.B. Corp. has chosen to expand in the Baltimore metro area for its first significant bank deal since buying Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017.

The Pittsburgh bank said it would pay $418 million in stock to purchase Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.

Howard has $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland, including five in Baltimore, as well as Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.

F.N.B. currently has 25 branches in Maryland, including two in Baltimore.

The transaction, which requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is projected to close in early 2022.

Upon completion of the deal, F.N.B. said it would have $41 billion in total assets.

"Combined, we will have the sixth largest deposit share in the Baltimore market, reinforcing our strong presence and presenting our organizations with the opportunity to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers, communities and dedicated teams," Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.