F.N.B. buying Baltimore bank in first major deal in four years

F.N.B. Corp. has chosen to expand in the Baltimore metro area for its first significant bank deal since buying Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017.
The Pittsburgh bank said it would pay $418 million in stock to purchase Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.
Howard has $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland, including five in Baltimore, as well as Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.
F.N.B. currently has 25 branches in Maryland, including two in Baltimore.
The transaction, which requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is projected to close in early 2022.
Upon completion of the deal, F.N.B. said it would have $41 billion in total assets.
"Combined, we will have the sixth largest deposit share in the Baltimore market, reinforcing our strong presence and presenting our organizations with the opportunity to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers, communities and dedicated teams," Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
F.N.B. expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The bank has the fourth largest deposits market share in North Carolina at 7.54% and $994.4 million, according to the 2020 summary of deposits from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
F.N.B. also holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting Triad, Triangle and Charlotte along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.
