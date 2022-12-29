 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F.N.B. closes Lexington branch; Wells Fargo shutters 14 more in US

First National Bank

F.N.B. Corp. has closed one of its three branches in Lexington at 101 W. Center St.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency posted Thursday that F.N.B. Corp. closed on Dec. 16 its branch at 101 W. Center St. in Lexington.

F.N.B. still has two branches in Lexington, seven overall in Davidson County and 24 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

In the same OCC posting, Wells Fargo disclosed plans to close 14 branches nationwide – none in North Carolina – and JPMorgan Chase & Co. 17 branches.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020. That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,612 as of Sept. 30, down from 4,660 on June 30 and from 4,796 on Sept. 30, 2021.

