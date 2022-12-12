 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F.N.B. completes $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp

F.N.B. Corp. said Monday it has completed its $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp of Greenville.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

F.N.B. chose to buy UB to fill in market-share gaps in the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

UB has 15 Union Bank-branded branches. Union’s only Triad presence is a loan-production office in Burlington.

The bank now has nearly $44 billion in total assets and becomes No. 9 in deposits market share in North Carolina.

