F.N.B. completes $418M purchase of Howard Bancorp

F.N.B. Corp. said Monday it has completed its $418 million purchase of Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore. Branch and branding conversion is planned to be completed by Feb. 7.

F.N.B. announced July 13 its first significant bank deal since buying Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017.

Howard has $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland, including five in Baltimore, as well as branches in Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.

F.N.B. said it has $42 billion in total assets.

F.N.B. has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.

