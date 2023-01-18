 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F.N.B. Corp. board declares 12-cent dividend

First National Bank

F.N.B. Corp. board of directors declares 12-cent quarterly dividend.

The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.

The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of March 3.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has 31 branches in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, including three in Forsyth County.

