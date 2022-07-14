F.N.B. Corp board declares 12-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 2.

At last count, F.N.B. has three branches in Forsyth County, 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C., and 81 in North Carolina. In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.

F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.