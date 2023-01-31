 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F.N.B. expands homeownership affordability options

First National Bank

F.N.B. Corp. has launched a new homeownership program aimed at communities of color.

F.N.B. Corp., which has 23 branches in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, said Tuesday it is offering a new credit initiative focused on communities of color within its territory.

The Special Purpose Credit program is aimed at promoting homeownership and economic equality to consumers in majority-minority neighborhoods.

FNB said the program will offer up to $3 million in closing cost assistance annually in conjunction with the bank’s proprietary affordable mortgage programs.

One feature is a new mortgage loan that offers a no-down-payment option and up to $5,000 in a closing cost assistance grant. It requires no private mortgage insurance requirement and features flexible qualification standards.

A home-equity plan includes an installment loan and two lines of credit (interest-only and principal and interest). Ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, these products make it possible for borrowers to monetize funds they have invested in their homes to finance other priorities.

