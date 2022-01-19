F.N.B. finishes fiscal 2021 with solid profit hike

F.N.B. Corp. mirrored the fourth-quarter pattern of several super-regional and regional banks by reporting a strong year-over-year profit performance, but also a decline compared with the previous quarter.
FNB reported after the stock market closed Wednesday having $96.5 million in net income.
That’s up 37.5% from $70.2 million a year ago, but down 11.9% from $109.5 million in the third quarter.
Diluted earnings were 30 cents a share, up from 22 cents a year ago, but down from 34 cents in the third quarter.
The average earnings forecast was 30 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
FNB, based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
FNB benefited from another round of recovery to its loan-loss provision.
The bank reported a $2.4 million recovery to its provision, compared with a $1.8 million recovery in the third quarter and adding $17.6 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Loan revenue was at $223.3 million, down 4.6% from the third quarter and down 11.1% from a year ago.
Fee revenue was at $79 million, down 11.1% from a record $88.9 million in the third quarter but up 15.5% from a year ago.
For the full year, net income jumped 42.7% to a record $396.6 million. Diluted earnings rose 38 cents to $1.23 a share.
Vincent Delie Jr., FNB’s chairman, chief executive and president, said the bank “enters 2022 ready to capitalize on several growth initiatives, such as the rollout of our eStore digital banking platform ... and the integration of Howard Bank."
FNB did not repurchase any stock for the third consecutive quarter after spending $36.2 million to repurchase 3 million shares during the first quarter. The bank has $75.4 million remaining to spend on share buybacks under the current board authorization plan.
FNB holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
In the past year, FNB has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.
336-727-7376