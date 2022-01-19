F.N.B. finishes fiscal 2021 with solid profit hike

F.N.B. Corp. mirrored the fourth-quarter pattern of several super-regional and regional banks by reporting a strong year-over-year profit performance, but also a decline compared with the previous quarter.

FNB reported after the stock market closed Wednesday having $96.5 million in net income.

That’s up 37.5% from $70.2 million a year ago, but down 11.9% from $109.5 million in the third quarter.

Diluted earnings were 30 cents a share, up from 22 cents a year ago, but down from 34 cents in the third quarter.

The average earnings forecast was 30 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

FNB, based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

FNB benefited from another round of recovery to its loan-loss provision.

The bank reported a $2.4 million recovery to its provision, compared with a $1.8 million recovery in the third quarter and adding $17.6 million a year ago.