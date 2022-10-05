F.N.B. gains federal approvals for UB Bancorp deal

F.N.B. Corp. said Wednesday that it has received all regulatory clearances for its proposed $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp of Greenville.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently approved the purchase offer. The deal is projected to close in December.

F.N.B. Corp. has chosen to buy UB to fill in market-share gaps in the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

UB has 15 Union Bank-branded ranches and $1.2 billion in total assets as of March 31. Union’s only Triad presence is a loan-production office in Burlington.

F.N.B. projected having $43 billion in total assets when adding UB, as well as moving from 11th to eight in N.C. market share at about $7.2 billion.

At last count, F.N.B. has three branches in Forsyth County, 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C., and 81 in North Carolina. In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.