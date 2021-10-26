F.N.B. gains regulatory approvals for Howard Bancorp deal

F.N.B. Corp. said Tuesday it has received all federal and state regulatory clearances for its proposed $418 million purchase of Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.
The completion of the deal still requires approval by Howard stockholders, who will vote at a special meeting scheduled for Nov. 9.
F.N.B. announced July 13 its first significant bank deal since buying Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017.
Howard has $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland, including five in Baltimore, as well as branches in Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. Upon completion of the deal, F.N.B. said it would have $41 billion in total assets.
F.N.B. has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
