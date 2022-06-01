F.N.B. plans $117 million purchase of Greenville bank

F.N.B. Corp. has chosen to fill in market-share gaps in the Triangle and eastern North Carolina in its next proposed bank acquisition.

The Pittsburgh bank announced Wednesday plans to spend $117 million in stock to buy UB Bancorp of Greenville, which has 15 Union Bank-branded branches and $1.2 billion in total assets as of March 31.

Union's only Triad presence is a loan-production office in Burlington.

The banks project the deal, which requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, to close in late 2022.

Although F.N.B. has 83 of its 258 branches in North Carolina by virtue of its $1.4 billion purchase of Yadkin Financial Corp. in 2017, only 22 are east of the Triangle, primarily in Dare and New Hanover counties.

Union Bank has two branches in Greenville, and one each in Creedmoor, Goldsboro, Greenville, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kinston, LaGrange, Louisburg, New Bern, Oxford, Raleigh, Roxboro, Wilmington and Youngsville.

F.N.B. projects that after gaining UB's total assets, it would move from 11th to eight in N.C. market share at about $7.2 billion.

Altogether, F.N.B. would have $43 billion in total assets.

“Our partnership with Union Bank represents another step in our continued investment in North Carolina with proforma deposits growing to over $7 billion since we entered the market in 2017," Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"North Carolina has proven to be a growth engine for our company, and this new partnership with Union Bank will further leverage our investments in the market and accelerate our organic growth potential.”

The UB Bancorp purchase announcement comes about four months after F.N.B. completed its $418 million purchase of Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore. Howard had $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland.

At last count, F.N.B. has three branches in Forsyth County, 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C., and 81 in North Carolina. In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.

F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.

Brian Martin, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said he considers the UB Bancorp deal "as a positive for F.N.B as it is strategically compelling and financially attractive."

"Strategically, the deal further strengthens F.N.B.'s presence in North Carolina, boosting its market share rank to #10 including a top 10 share in 7 of NC’s 10 largest MSAs.

"It adds an attractive low-cost deposit franchise and provides F.N.B. the ability to leverage the UB customer base and its investments in the market to accelerate its organic growth potential.

"Notably, we see good opportunity to expand fee income revenues, which represent less than 10% of revenues at UB."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.