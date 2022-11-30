F.N.B. plans to add 150 ATM locations in NC

F.N.B. Corp. said Wednesday it is adding nearly 250 ATM locations in the Carolinas as part of a companywide expansion. It already has 450 ATMs in the two states.

The bank, based in Pittsburgh, said there will be 150 new ATMs in North Carolina and nearly 100 in South Carolina. Many of the new ATMs will be placed in Harris Teeter grocery stores and Spinx convenience stores.

F.N.B. has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

Some of the new ATM locations will come from F.N.B.’s planned $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp of Greenville.

F.N.B. said in October it has received all regulatory clearances. The deal is projected to close in December.

F.N.B.’s ATM expansion also includes Maryland, Ohio and Virginia, including the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas.