F.N.B. plans to launch overdraft fee changes in 2023

F.N.B. Corp. said Tuesday it will roll out in the first quarter multiple changes to its overdraft practices that include: eliminating continuous overdraft fees; reducing overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees or returned item fees; and decreasing the maximum number of times customers can be charged these fees in a single day.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

FNB said the overdraft fee changes are expected to reduce those fees by $10 million pre-tax on an annual basis. The bank said it will ensure customers do not incur overdraft fees for transactions that are $5 or less.

F.N.B. said the updates “are designed to promote positive banking behaviors, prevent overdrafts and better enable customers to reasonably avoid fees.”

The bank plans to launch in 2023 a short-term, small-dollar loan solution that enables eligible accountholders to use its digital tools to apply for and quickly receive funds. The bank also will debut a consumer credit card for customers looking to establish or improve credit that involves a cash deposit serving as the card's credit limit.