F.N.B. rides loan, fee revenue growth to higher second-quarter profit

A solid performance in loan and revenue growth helped F.N.B. Corp. to offset another addition to its loan-loss provision and post Wednesday a 7.7% increase in net income for the second quarter.

FNB, based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

FNB reported after the stock market closed having $107.1 million in net income, compared with $99.4 million a year ago and $51 million in the first quarter.

Diluted earnings were 30 cents a share, compared with 31 cents a year ago and 15 cents in the first quarter.

The average earnings forecast was 30 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

As has been the case for the COVID-19 pandemic to date, F.N.B.’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the second quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The bank reported adding $6.1 million to its provision, compared with a $1.1 million recovery a year ago.

Loan revenue was at $253.7 million, up 11.3% from a year ago. The bank said the increase "reflected "growth in earning assets, as well as the rising interest rate environment."

Fee revenue was at $82.2 million, up 3% from a year ago. The bank said increases in capital market fees and service charges offset a decrease in mortgage revenue.

Vincent Delie Jr., FNB’s chairman, chief executive and president, said in the news release that "asset quality remains a key focus with proactive risk management and a conservatively underwritten balance sheet driving our solid reserve coverage and net recoveries this quarter."

"As inflation and interest rates continue to rise, we are prepared for a broad range of economic scenarios given our strong liquidity and capital ratios, our diversified business mix, and our well-established risk management track record.”

FNB spent $13 million to repurchase 1.1 million shares after opting not to make any buybacks the previous three quarters.

The bank has $62.4 million remaining to spend on share buybacks under the current board authorization plan.

FNB holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.

In the past year, FNB has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.

On June 1, F.N.B. announced plans to spend $117 million in stock to buy UB Bancorp of Greenville, which has 15 Union Bank-branded branches and $1.2 billion in total assets as of March 31.

Union’s only Triad presence is a loan-production office in Burlington.

The banks project the deal, which requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, to close in late 2022.

F.N.B. projects that after gaining UB’s total assets, it would move from 11th to eight in N.C. market share at about $7.2 billion. Altogether, F.N.B. would have $43 billion in total assets.