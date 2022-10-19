F.N.B. rides loan revenue growth to 26% jump in third-quarter profit

Another solid loan revenue performance — buoyed by higher interest rates — enabled F.N.B. Corp. to offset another sharp addition to its loan-loss provision and post a 25.7% increase in net income for the third quarter.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The bank reported its third-quarter results after the stock market closed Tuesday.

It had $135.5 million in net income, compared with $107.1 million in the second quarter and $109.5 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 38 cents a share, compared with 30 cents in the second quarter and 34 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 30 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

As has been the case for the COVID-19 pandemic to date, F.N.B.’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the third quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The bank reported adding $11.2 million to its provision, compared with adding $6.4 million in the second quarter and a $1.8 million recovery a year ago.

When including the provision, loan revenue was at $288.5 million. The bank said the increase reflected “growth in earning assets, as well as the rising interest rate environment.”

Fee revenue was at $82.5 million, down 7.2% from a year ago. A 13.4% increase in service charges fee to $35.9 million was not enough to offset double-digit declines in revenue from insurance commissions and fees, capital markets income and mortgage banking.

Vincent Delie Jr., FNB’s chairman, chief executive and president, said in the news release that the bank "continues to stay focused on changes to the economic environment and remain confident in our ability to manage through potentially challenging macroeconomic conditions."

"FNB remains committed to our consistent underwriting, proactive credit risk management, diverse geographic footprint for originations, and strong capital and reserve coverage ratios.”

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said the bank "delivered strong third-quarter results, highlighted by healthy organic loan growth, significant net interest margin expansion, solid contributions from fee businesses (22% of revenues), good expense controls and continued favorable trends in credit quality."

"Strong revenue growth and well managed expenses contributed to record efficiency."

FNB holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland. In the past year, FNB has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.

On Oct. 5, F.N.B. said it has received all regulatory clearances for its proposed $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp of Greenville. The deal is projected to close in December.

UB has 15 Union Bank-branded branches and $1.2 billion in total assets as of March 31. Union’s only Triad presence is a loan-production office in Burlington.