F.N.B. Corp.'s recent growth spurt via two 2022 bank purchases boosted the bank to another record quarterly profit.

The bank reported Wednesday having $144.5 million in first-quarter net income, which was up 5.1% from the previous record of $137.5 million in the fourth quarter. Net income also was up 183% from $51 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 40 cents a share.

The average earnings forecast was 40 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains or changes in their forecasts.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

F.N.B. completed on Dec. 9 its $117 million purchase of UB Bancorp of Greenville, as well as completed on Jan. 22, 2022, its $418 million purchase of Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.

The bank reported loan revenue jumped 43.8% year over year to $336.7 million.

As has been the case for the COVID-19 pandemic to date, F.N.B.’s loan-loss provision was a key factor.

F.N.B. added $14.1 million to its provision, compared with adding $18 million a year ago.

The additional provision was a reflection of the loans gained from the two bank deals, along with additional loan charge-offs.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee revenue was at $79.4 million, down 1.51% from a year ago.

Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B. chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement that recent bank failures in the U.S. "placed a spotlight on the importance of maintaining a diversified and granular deposit base, conservative and prudent balance sheet management for the long term, and sound risk management policies and governance."

"Throughout the industry volatility, the strength of our balance sheet allowed us to increase customer acquisition and deepen existing relationships."

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said F.N.B.'s performance was slightly off his financial projections for the quarter.

"The miss to our estimate (of 41 cents) was driven by lower net interest income, which more than offset lower expenses," Martin said. "Credit costs and fee income were in line with our forecast.

"Moreover, credit quality remained favorable."

The board of directors declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 2.

F.N.B. paid $11.17 million to repurchase 850,000 shares during the first quarter.