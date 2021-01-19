F.N.B.'s fourth-quarter profit declines despite lower loan-loss provision

F.N.B. Corp. followed the trend of most regional and national banks by reporting a significant drop in its loan-loss provision for the fourth quarter.

However, the bank was not able to post Tuesday a net-income gain compared with the third quarter and a year ago.

Fourth-quarter net income was $70.2 million, down 13.1% from $80.8 million in the third quarter and down 24.7% from $93.2 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 22 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 28 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 25 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The bank placed $17.6 million into its loan-loss provision for the fourth quarter, compared with $27.2 million for the third quarter, $30.2 million in the second quarter and $47.8 million in the first quarter.