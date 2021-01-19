F.N.B.'s fourth-quarter profit declines despite lower loan-loss provision

F.N.B. Corp. followed the trend of most regional and national banks by reporting a significant drop in its loan-loss provision for the fourth quarter.
However, the bank was not able to post Tuesday a net-income gain compared with the third quarter and a year ago.
Fourth-quarter net income was $70.2 million, down 13.1% from $80.8 million in the third quarter and down 24.7% from $93.2 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 22 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 28 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 25 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The bank placed $17.6 million into its loan-loss provision for the fourth quarter, compared with $27.2 million for the third quarter, $30.2 million in the second quarter and $47.8 million in the first quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
For the full year, F.N.B. had net income of $278 million, down from $379.2 million a year ago.
Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement that full-year total revenue was a record $1.2 billion "amidst a challenging interest rate environment."
"FNB achieved a record level of total non-interest income, a benefit of our diversified business model, as our investments in key fee-based businesses of capital markets, mortgage banking, insurance, and wealth management served us well in the current environment."
Loan revenue rose 3.5% year over year to $234.4 million.
The bank said it serviced $2.46 billion worth of federal Paycheck Protection Program small-business loans during the fourth quarter.
Fee revenue dropped 7.7% to $68.4 million.
The company reported $4.7 million in COVID-19 related expenses in the fourth quarter, compared with $2.7 million in the third quarter and $2 million in the second quarter.
F.N.B. said it repurchased 1.63 million shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter at an average share price of $8.22 a share. The total cost was about $13.4 million.
For the full year, it repurchased nearly 4 million shares at an average share price of $9.63. The total cost was about $38 million.
