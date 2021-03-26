F.N.B. top executive gains 2.5% salary raise in 2020

The top executive for F.N.B. Corp., Vincent Delie Jr., received a 2.5% raise in salary to $1.16 million for fiscal 2020, according to a regulatory filing Friday.
F.N.B., whose retail brand is First National Bank, completed its $1.4 billion purchase of Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017.
Delie was paid $1.73 million in incentives, down 12%. He received stock awards valued at $3.12 million on the date they were awarded.
All other compensation was $265,237, which consisted of $182,211 in a deferred compensation lost match, $57,037 in perquisites, $18,169 in a 401(k) company match and $7,940 in company-paid executive insurance premiums.
Delie's total compensation dropped 2% to $6.31 million.
The CEO pay ratio for Delie was $83 to $1 for an average median employee at $58,731.
F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
For the full year, F.N.B. had net income of $278 million, down from $379.2 million a year ago.
The bank’s other named executives received a 2.5% salary increase and a 22.7% decline in incentive pay.
Vincent Calabrese Jr., chief financial officer, received $524,480 in salary, $549,990 in incentive pay, and a 5.3% decline in total compensation to $2.18 million.
Gary Guerrieri, chief credit officer, received $481,434 in salary, incentive pay of $378,656, and a 5.3% drop in total compensation to $1.57 million.
Robert Moorehead, chief wholesale banking officer, received $468,937 in salary, incentive pay of $368,827, and a 5% decrease in total compensation to $1.37 million.
Barry Robinson, chief consumer banking officer, received $405,160 in salary, incentive pay of $318,635, and a 6.4% decline in total compensation to $1.16 million.
F.N.B. will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on May 11. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
