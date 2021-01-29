Fairlawn Drive property sells for $2.08 million

A Wrightsville Beach real-estate group has spent $2.08 million to purchase a 1.26-acre site off Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer of the property at 2970 Fairlawn Drive is Red 16 LLC, while the seller is Jemsite Development LLC of Jefferson.

The property is adjacent to the Fairlawn retail area that features a Lidl grocery store, a Sheetz convenience store and a NTB retail store.

Jemstone has been the seller of those other Fairlawn properties, though the NTB has changed ownership several times recently.

