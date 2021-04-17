Family-owned Pine Hall Brick readies for second 100 years with new president in charge

For nearly 100 years, Pine Hall Brick Co. has manufactured face, paving and special shape clay brick for the residential and commercial construction industry.
From its debut in Stokes County in August 1922 and its office move to Winston-Salem two years later, the company has expanded to now selling brick products in more than 35 states as well as overseas. With primary markets in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Pine Hall operates two plants in Madison and two in Fairmount, Ga.
Pine Hall has expanded to more than 250 employees companywide while maintaining its home in Winston-Salem rather than chasing more exposure in a larger metro area.
Recently, the company handed over oversight to a fourth generation of the Steele family with Walt, 39, succeeding his father, Fletcher, 69, as president and chief executive. Fletcher became executive chairman in a part-time role.
The Steeles took time recently to share their thoughts about the upcoming 100 years in business and the management changeover. An edited version follows:
Q: Fletcher, you have spent nearly half of your life managing Pine Hall through four economic downturns, a pandemic, several housing and commercial real-estate booms, and company growth.
How has Pine Hall weathered all those ups and downs as it is approaching 100 years of being in business.
Fletcher Steele: Early in my career, I got used to the cyclical nature of the homebuilding business.
For many years, there were numerous ups and downs, usually spaced about three years apart due to swings in mortgage rates.
Then the recessions got deeper, but the time to recover was still fairly short. During those recessions, home values never really dropped.
All that changed during the Great Recession, which started in 2008. Homebuilding was devastated. We had just opened our second plant in Georgia and the company was heavily leveraged to finance our rapid growth.
To make it through the recession, we endured a lot of painful downsizing, but we never missed a debt payment.
Q: What made the timing right now to transition to executive chairman, and how challenging or easy was it to step aside?
Fletcher Steele: As to why I am stepping aside now, the pandemic actually had something to do with the timing.
A year ago, I took the lead on qualifying our company for (federal Paycheck Protection Program) financing (of between $2 million and $5 million) which we completed over the Easter weekend through Live Oak Bank in Wilmington.
At the time, Walt was the COO and running the day-to-day operations of the company.
Our key management team was reporting to Walt, and they crafted our pandemic response in terms of employment practices, scheduling, etc.
That group has done a really good job holding things together, making decisions on the fly and keeping production and shipping going with ever-changing rules and the changing availability of people.
At the same time, the team was introducing new products, like our thin brick and paver tile products, while continuing to improve efficiencies in operations and sales.
As I looked at how the management team was performing and how the company was doing without my direct and detailed involvement, it was apparent that they were ready to take over.
Our financial condition had also improved and while not debt-free, we were in good shape.
When Walt became COO, we agreed to think in terms of a three-year timetable until he should be ready to take over as president.
During that time, I gradually reduced my work schedule, and got involved in the local entrepreneurial community.
Those three years have passed, so it was not hard for me to step aside knowing that the company was in a very good place.
Q: Walt, you have become the fourth generation of your family to take the reins with Pine Hall.
How has your experience within the company, and elsewhere, prepared you for this step, and how will you put your fingerprints on the company as its president and chief executive?
Walt Steele: I gained a lot of valuable experience working for two Fortune 100 companies right out of college.
But guiding Pine Hall Brick through the pandemic as COO was a tremendous growth experience.
It felt like we went through 10 years of ups and downs in just one year, so despite its many challenges, it was a great building block for my new role.
I think the best fingerprints that I could leave as president would simply be continuing the positive legacy that Pine Hall Brick has built with its employees, customers and in the community over the last 99 years.
Q: Pine Hall’s motto to customers has been “build your dreams.” Why do you think that resonates and makes Pine Hall stand out in a competitive local and regional marketplace?
Fletcher Steele: A brick home is an aspirational purchase. “Build Your Dreams” first resonates more about the product than our company, but with a significant market share in our region, it fits our company as well.
As a company, we want to make the building experience as easy as possible for our customers.
A brick home fulfills the dream with lack of maintenance, lower insurance rates and better resale value. We’re also getting great research info that shows that brick homes use less energy to heat and cool than other homes.
Homeowners today aspire to having an expansive outdoor living area. Our brick pavers confirm the “dream” of having a permanent patio with rich colors that never fade.
Walt Steele: At its core when you are picking brick for your new home or a paver for a new outdoor living area you are taking a tangible step towards turning in many cases a lifelong dream into a reality.
Our timeless and trendy product lines coupled with a knowledgeable staff help our customer build their dreams.
Q: What have been the keys for Pine Hall to balancing revenue and territorial growth with staying true to the roots your family has nurtured for nearly 100 years?
Fletcher Steele: The brick business has traditionally been a local or regional business due to the cost of shipping a heavy product. When I started in the business in the 1970s, there were dozens of brick plants scattered across North Carolina and most of the Southeast.
We looked at buying some of the small plants that were struggling at various times, but it never made economic sense as we saw it.
Instead, we looked at expanding our company by buying a brick distribution business in Richmond, Va., that was our largest customer. We then expanded that business into several adjacent locations. That decision has worked out very well for us.
The brick business has always been cyclical with lots of ups and downs as home mortgage rates rose and then fell.
We noticed though that brick pavers, which were used for landscaping, did not experience the same levels of change in sales volumes as our main brick products. We knew that our raw material at our Madison plant was well suited for making pavers, so we adapted some of our equipment and made a commitment to the brick paver business.
Our first big sale was for the Brookstown Inn renovation in Winston-Salem. The job turned out great, so we named the new brick “Brookstown Paver.” That job is about 30 years old and still looks great.
That success led us to continue to innovate in the paver business, eventually building an additional plant in Madison that was specifically designed to make brick pavers that were noticeably better than any other product made in the U.S. Before long, demand was growing so rapidly that we expanded the new plant.
The products from that plant are now shipped all over the country and to some overseas locations.
Our growth has not been about trying to be the biggest company in the region, but it’s around growing where we can create a long-term sustainable advantage.
Walt Steele: For almost a century, Pine Hall Brick has focused on quality products and a culture that prides itself on customer service.
By remaining focused on our core values as a company, then we feel we are staying true to our roots regardless of if we are selling brick on a new house in Winston-Salem, or clay pavers to Disneyland in Southern California.
Q: How do you envision the company evolving and adapting over the next few years?
Fletcher Steele: We talk in our company planning meetings that “the only thing you can absolutely count on is that things will keep changing.”
I don’t know where the industry will be in the next few years, but I know that with the right people in place and financial strength, Pine Hall will continue to prosper.
Walt Steele: On the manufacturing side of the business, I envision Pine Hall Brick continuing to grow in thin brick, which can be used indoors on walls or on the floor just like traditional tile.
We will continue to invest heavily in clay pavers to protect our position as the preferred residential and commercial clay paver throughout the United States.
We also just started selling shingles out of our Winston-Salem and Greensboro showrooms. I see us continuing the trend of diversifying our portfolio of products in our showrooms so homeowners can come in and select compatible products, like brick and roof color or paver, for their patio and firepit in one stop.
Q: What has made staying in Winston-Salem make sense for the company and your employees when the local community has experienced waves of corporate departures this century alone?
Fletcher Steele: Winston-Salem is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. It’s only gotten better in the last decade as the downtown area began to thrive.
Recruiting management-level employees to Winston-Salem has not been a problem for us. It has a lot of the amenities of bigger cities, but without the traffic.
Once people move here, they quickly understand the appeal and rarely want to go back to a bigger city.
Unlike some of the companies that have moved out of town, we don’t have a need to fly frequently around the country, much less overseas, so the benefit of having a major airport nearby is just not a factor for us.
Walt Steele: Pine Hall Brick has been an integral part of Winston-Salem and has watched the area grow brick-by-brick over the last 99 years.
Our employees are from here, the essence of our products — the dirt — is from here.
We wouldn’t be Pine Hall Brick without Winston-Salem and the Triad area.
336-727-7376