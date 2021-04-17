Family-owned Pine Hall Brick readies for second 100 years with new president in charge

Instead, we looked at expanding our company by buying a brick distribution business in Richmond, Va., that was our largest customer. We then expanded that business into several adjacent locations. That decision has worked out very well for us.

The brick business has always been cyclical with lots of ups and downs as home mortgage rates rose and then fell.

We noticed though that brick pavers, which were used for landscaping, did not experience the same levels of change in sales volumes as our main brick products. We knew that our raw material at our Madison plant was well suited for making pavers, so we adapted some of our equipment and made a commitment to the brick paver business.

Our first big sale was for the Brookstown Inn renovation in Winston-Salem. The job turned out great, so we named the new brick “Brookstown Paver.” That job is about 30 years old and still looks great.

That success led us to continue to innovate in the paver business, eventually building an additional plant in Madison that was specifically designed to make brick pavers that were noticeably better than any other product made in the U.S. Before long, demand was growing so rapidly that we expanded the new plant.